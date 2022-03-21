MotorMouths returns to Peacock on Monday from 6-7 pm ET

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The gang is back and ready to talk racing with you. NASCAR America MotorMouths returns at 6 p.m. ET Monday on Peacock.

The show will air from 6-7 p.m. ET on Mondays and Wednesdays on Peacock. The program will cover NASCAR, IndyCar and other forms of racing and include guests for various disciplines of motorsports throughout the year.

To be a part of the show, call 844-NASCARNBC. That’s 1-844-627-2276. Also tweet us by using the hashtag #MotorMouths.

Monday’s show features Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton and Kyle Petty. They’ll discuss this weekend’s NASCAR racing at Atlanta, the IndyCar race at Texas and more. Kurt Busch also will join the show for a segment. Atlanta winner William Byron is scheduled to appear on Wednesday’s show.

NASCAR America launched on NBCSN in 2014 and has expanded and evolved over the years. NASCAR America Motormouths episodes debuted in 2019 and quickly garnered acclaim for their interactive focus with the passionate NASCAR fanbase.

Viewers can sign up for Peacock at peacocktv.com.