Tyler Ankrum leads Truck practice at Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. – Tyler Ankrum posted the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s Camping World Truck Series practice.

It marked the first session for the series on the repaved and reconfigured track. Some truck drafted in small groups of two or three trucks. At one point, a few groups ran together to form a pack in the first time for the series to practice on the new surface.

Ankrum led the way with a lap of 181.610 mph (30.527 seconds). He was followed by Matt DiBenedetto (181.289 mph), Derek Kraus (181.182), Jack Wood (180.047) and Hailie Deegan (180.000).

The only incident of the session was a spin by Austin Wayne Self. He drove the truck back to the pits.

The Truck race is scheduled to take the green flag at 2:48 p.m. ET. Chandler Smith will start on the pole.