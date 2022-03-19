Ty Gibbs wins Atlanta Xfinity race with last-lap pass

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

HAMPTON, Ga. – Ty Gibbs passed Ryan Sieg on the last lap of double overtime to win Saturday night’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 19-year-old Gibbs led only the last lap.

It is the second win of the year for Gibbs and sixth of his career in 23 starts.

Sieg fell to 10th on the final lap.

Daytona winner Austin Hill finished second and was followed by AJ Allmendinger, Riley Herbst and Landon Cassill. Mason Massey finished a career-best sixth. His previous best in 26 previous Xfinity races was 17th. Brandon Jones was seventh. Kyle Weatherman tied his career-best finish of eighth.

The 172-lap race (extended nine laps by overtime) featured a track-record 10 cautions, including a 12-car incident.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Josh Berry

STAGE 2 WINNER: AJ Allmendinger

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: AJ Allmendinger’s third-place finish makes him the only driver to finish in the top 10 in all five races this season. … Mason Massey finished sixth. His previous best finish was 17th last year at Richmond. … Kyle Weatherman’s eighth-place finish ties his career best and is his second career top 10.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Reigning series champion Daniel Hemric‘s race came to an end after contact with Joe Graf Jr. Hemric finished 35th.

NOTABLE: Justin Allgaier‘s streak of 16 consecutive top-10 finishes ended when he was collected in a multi-car crash late in the race. Allgaier finished 34th.

NEXT: The series competes March 26 at Circuit of the Americas (4:3) p.m. ET on FS1)