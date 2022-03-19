Atlanta Xfinity race results, driver points

By Mar 19, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT
HAMPTON, Ga. – Ty Gibbs used a last-lap pass to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, claiming his sixth career win in 23 starts.

Austin Hill finished second and was followed by AJ Allmendinger, Riley Herbst and Landon Cassill. Mason Massey placed a career-best sixth-place finish.

Atlanta Xfinity race results

Ryan Sieg, who was passed by Gibbs for the lead on the last lap, fell to 10th when the checkered flag waved.

POINTS REPORT

Noah Gragson leads the points after five races. He has 223 points. Ty Gibbs (204 points) is next and is followed by AJ Allmendinger (204), Justin Allgaier (172) and Josh Berry (164)

Atlanta Xfinity driver points

