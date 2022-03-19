Atlanta Xfinity race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

HAMPTON, Ga. – Ty Gibbs used a last-lap pass to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, claiming his sixth career win in 23 starts.

Austin Hill finished second and was followed by AJ Allmendinger, Riley Herbst and Landon Cassill. Mason Massey placed a career-best sixth-place finish.

Ryan Sieg, who was passed by Gibbs for the lead on the last lap, fell to 10th when the checkered flag waved.

POINTS REPORT



Noah Gragson leads the points after five races. He has 223 points. Ty Gibbs (204 points) is next and is followed by AJ Allmendinger (204), Justin Allgaier (172) and Josh Berry (164)