Ricky Stenhouse Jr. paces Cup practice at Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had the fastest lap in Saturday’s 50-minute Cup practice session at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

This was the first session for Cup on the repaved and reconfigured track. Stenhouse paced the field with a lap of 186.616 mph.

Kyle Busch was second on the speed chart at 186.391 mph. He was followed by Christopher Bell (186.322), Harrison Burton (186.121) and Joey Logano (185.897).

Said Bell of the session: “That (50)-minute practice session was super intense. … It was full-blown chaos, and we got 500 miles of it (Sunday).”

There were no incidents in the session.

Logano ran the most laps in the session at 64. He was followed by Ryan Blaney (60), Tyler Reddick (57), Daniel Suarez (57), Cole Custer (57) and Kevin Harvick (57).