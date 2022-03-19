Saturday NASCAR schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Mar 19, 2022
The Saturday NASCAR schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway is headlined by an afternoon twin bill featuring the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series.

Those races will be preceded by practice sessions for the Trucks, Xfinity and Cup. Those practice sessions take the place of qualifying after Friday’s practices for each series was canceled because of rain.

Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

ForecastMostly sunny, high of 66 degrees, 8% chance of rain

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 8:30 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series
  • 10 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:40 – 11:20 a.m. — Truck practice (FS2, FS1 at 11 a.m.)
  • 11:40 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 12:40 – 1:30 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)
  • 2:30 p.m. — Truck race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity race (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

