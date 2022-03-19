Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Saturday NASCAR schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway is headlined by an afternoon twin bill featuring the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series.

Those races will be preceded by practice sessions for the Trucks, Xfinity and Cup. Those practice sessions take the place of qualifying after Friday’s practices for each series was canceled because of rain.

Saturday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway (All times Eastern) Forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 66 degrees, 8% chance of rain

Garage open

7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series

8:30 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series

10 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity