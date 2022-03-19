Jeb Burton posts fastest lap in Xfinity practice at Atlanta

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

HAMPTON, Ga. – Jeb Burton had the fastest lap in Saturday’s Xfinity Series practice session at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Burton led the way with a lap of 178.879 mph.

Noah Gragson was second on the speed chart at 178.683 mph. He is coming off his win last weekend at Phoenix and also will do double-duty this weekend. He’ll drive in the Cup race for Kaulig Racing.

Sam Mayer (178.321 mph) was third on the speed chart and followed by Brett Moffitt (178.258) and Kyle Weatherman (178.035).

Saturday’s session was the first time for the Xfinity Series to run on the repaved and reconfigured track. The session featured small groups drafting.

The Xfinity Series is scheduled to take the green flag at 5:18 p.m. ET Saturday.