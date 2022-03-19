Atlanta Truck race results: Corey Heim wins

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

HAMPTON, Ga. – Corey Heim passed Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Chandler Smith on the final lap to win Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series. It is the first career series win for the 19-year-old Heim.

Reigning series champion Ben Rhodes finished second. He was followed by Ty Majeski, Smith and Zane Smith. The top four were in Toyotas. Smith drives a Ford.

Chandler Smith leads the points after Saturday’s race. He has 132 points. He’s followed by Tanner Gray (119 points), Ty Majeski (115), Stewart Friesen (106) and Ben Rhodes (105).

STAGE 1 WINNER: Stewart Friesen

STAGE 2 WINNER: John Hunter Nemechek

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Ty Majeski’s third-place finish gives him a top-10 finish in each of the first three races of the season. … Ryan Preece finished seventh in his second start of the season. He’s placed in the top 10 both times.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Matt DiBenedetto started sixth but hit the wall early and lost laps. He finished 30th. … Hailie Deegan finished last in the 36-truck field after hitting the wall and having tire issues. On her second flat tire, the left rear tire caught fire. She was pulled from her truck by her crew as the truck filled with smoke.

NOTABLE: Heim’s first career series came in his fifth series start.

NEXT: The series races March 26 at Circuit of the Americas (1 p.m. ET on FS1)