Friday NASCAR schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Mar 18, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Atlanta Motor Speedway will be open and ready for business on Friday.

The reconfigured and repaved surface is due to see the NASCAR Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Cup series on track for practice ahead of this weekend’s events.

Friday schedule

(All times Eastern)

Forecast: Rain, high of 66 degrees, 100% chance of rain

Garage open

  • 12-8 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 1-9 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series
  • 2-9:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Truck practice (all entries, FS1)
  • 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (all entries, FS1)
  • 5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Cup practice (all entries, FS1)

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR
Friday 5: A conversation with a NASCAR mover and shaker
NASCAR Atlanta Next Gen
What will the new Atlanta race like? Drivers offer their thoughts
Atlanta superspeedway
Dr. Diandra: What makes reconfigured, repaved Atlanta a Superspeedway?