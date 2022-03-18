Friday NASCAR schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Atlanta Motor Speedway will be open and ready for business on Friday.

The reconfigured and repaved surface is due to see the NASCAR Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Cup series on track for practice ahead of this weekend’s events.

Friday schedule (All times Eastern) Forecast: Rain, high of 66 degrees, 100% chance of rain

Garage open

12-8 p.m. — Cup Series

1-9 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series

2-9:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity