Atlanta Cup starting lineup: Chase Briscoe to start on pole

HAMPTON, Ga. – Chase Briscoe, coming off his first career Cup win last weekend at Phoenix, will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway after the session was canceled.

NASCAR is setting the starting lineup by the Performance Metrics formula so practice can be held Saturday when qualifying had been scheduled. Teams needed practice after Friday’s 50-minute session was canceled because of rain.

Briscoe will be joined on the front row by Ryan Blaney. The second row of the Cup starting lineup has Joey Logano and Kyle Busch. The third features Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott. The fourth row has Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick.

The Atlanta Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.