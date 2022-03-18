Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Noah Gragson on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

HAMPTON, Ga. – Phoenix winner Noah Gragson will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Gragson earned the pole via the Performance Metrics formula after qualifying was canceled. Xfinity teams will practice Saturday when they were scheduled to qualify. Teams need that practice time after rain canceled Friday’s practice session.

Gragson will share the front row with JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry. Brandon Jones starts third. Ty Gibbs will start fourth. Trevor Bayne, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, will start fifth. Reigning series champion Daniel Hemric starts eighth.

Those who did not make the 38-car field are David Starr, Brennan Poole, Chad Finchum, Dillon Bassett and Harrison Rhodes.

The Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.