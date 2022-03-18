Atlanta Truck starting lineup: Chandler Smith starts on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

HAMPTON, Ga. – Las Vegas winner Chandler Smith will lead the Camping World Truck Series starting lineup to the green flag in Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Smith gained the pole via the Performance Metrics formula after qualifying was canceled. Truck teams will practice Saturday when they were scheduled to qualify. Teams need that practice time after rain canceled Friday’s practice session.

Stewart Friesen will start beside Smith on the front row. Matt Crafton will be third and followed by Ty Majeski and Carson Hocevar.

The Atlanta Truck starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.