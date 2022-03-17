NASCAR weekend schedule: Atlanta Motor Speedway

All three of NASCAR’s national touring series will hit the new-look Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.

The Camping World Truck Series hits the track for its third race of the season and first since Chandler Smith went to Victory Lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Joining the action Saturday afternoon will be Ross Chastain, who returns to Niece Motorsports to make his season debut in the No. 41 Chevrolet.

Xfinity drivers will compete later Saturday afternoon for their fifth race of the year. Noah Gragson, who earned his first win of the year at Phoenix last weekend, finds himself on a hot streak and has yet to finish worse than third.

The Cup Series hits the new high-banked Atlanta for its fifth race of 2022 on Sunday. Chase Briscoe claimed his first career win at Phoenix Raceway last weekend. Ryan Blaney won the spring race at Atlanta in 2021.

Atlanta weekend weather

(Forecasts from Weather Underground) Friday: Rain, high of 65 degrees, 100% chance of rain

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 65 degrees, 17% chance of rain

Sunday: Sunny, high of 67 degrees, 4% chance of rain Atlanta weekend schedule (All times Eastern)

Friday, March 18

Garage open

12-8 p.m. — Cup Series

1-9 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series

2-9:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Truck practice (all entries, FS1)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (all entries, FS1)

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Cup practice (all entries, FS1)

Saturday, March 19

Garage open

6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Cup Series

8:30 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series

10 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity 10:30 – 11:20 a.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2, FS1 at 11 a.m.)

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

12:30 – 1:50 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)

2:30 p.m. — Truck race (135 laps, 208 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251 miles; FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) Sunday, March 20 Garage open 12 p.m. — Cup Series Track activity