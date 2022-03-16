Front Row Motorsports’ No. 38 team loses penalty appeal

The No. 38 team of Front Row Motorsports saw its penalty upheld Wednesday by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel.

The team’s No. 38 car, driven by Todd Gilliland, lost a wheel in competition at Auto Club Speedway on Feb. 27, which is a violation of section 10.5.2.6 of the NASCAR rule book.

The three-member panel, consisting of Hunter Nickell, Bill Mullis and Kevin Whitaker, determined to uphold the initial penalty levied by NASCAR. As a result, crew chief Seth Barbour, front tire changer Tanner Andrews and jackman Jourdan Osinskie are suspended for each of the next four races and will be eligible to return on April 17 for the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race.

All three crew members were able to participate during the appeals process. Gilliland, a NASCAR Cup Series rookie, sits 28th in points and earned a career-best 19th-place finish Sunday at Phoenix.

Front Row Motorsports has the right to appeal the panel’s decision to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer, but the team’s decision whether to do so has not yet been announced.

The appeals panel also upheld the same penalty issued to Kaulig Racing’s No. 31 team on Wednesday afternoon.

Spire Motorsports incurred a penalty for the same violation this week following Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway after the right-front wheel of Corey LaJoie‘s No. 7 car came detached and sent LaJoie into the wall. The team has not yet determined whether it will appeal the penalty.