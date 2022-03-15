Richard Childress says Tyler Reddick is under contract for 2023

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

WELCOME, N.C. — Car owner Richard Childress said Tuesday that Tyler Reddick will be back with the team next season.

“He’s under contract for next year,” Childress told The Athletic and NBC Sports.

The 26-year-old Reddick is in his third Cup season with Richard Childress Racing. He finished third last weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Reddick, a two-time Xfinity champion, has been strong this year. He is ninth in points going into Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on Fox).

Reddick led 51 laps in the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race before a mechanical issue sidelined him. He led 90 laps and won both stages at Auto Club Speedway before a cut tire caused him to slow and he was hit by William Byron’s car.

Reddick was seventh at Las Vegas and third at Phoenix.

“This is the Tyler Reddick that I knew was there,” Childress said.

Reddick made the playoffs last year, scoring 16 top-10 finishes.

Asked about what’s different for him this season, Reddick said after last weekend’s race:

“Just getting out of it what I’m putting into it. It’s really nothing else than that. I just really want to win, really want to run good for my team. They feed off that. Then I feed off that. It seems like we just keep feeding off each other to keep proving and finding new ways to get faster, whatever it might be. We just feed off each other.”

Childress has been pleased with how well Dillon and Reddick work together.

“(Reddick) and Austin are working better together than any two drivers I’ve ever had,” Childress said.

Dillon explained at Las Vegas what has helped he and Reddick work well together.

“He’s a great teammate, and I think we both do each other some good,” Dillon said. “We have different thought processes on things, and I think that allows us to kind of open our minds and push each other in different ways.”