Multiple Cup teams with pit crew changes for Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Five Cup teams will have changes to their pit crews for today’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing have made changes to optimize performance. A change related to Trackhouse Racing and Kaulig Racing is due to a pit crew member remaining home for the impending birth of their child.

Martin Truex Jr.‘s team will have Hunter Masling as the front tire changer. He takes the spot of Houston Stamper.

Stamper moves to be the front tire changer for Kurt Busch‘s 23XI Racing team. Stamper takes over for Jake Lind. Busch’s team also will have a new rear tire changer. Marcus Horton will take over for Dwayne Ogles.

Ogles will move over to Christopher Bell‘s team to be the front tire changer. Also, David O’Dell takes over jackman duties for that team this week in place of TJ Ford.

Daniel Suarez will have a new front tire changer for his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing team this weekend. Front tire changer Cory Baldwin is out on baby watch. Kenyatta Houston fills in for Baldwin.

Houston had been on the No. 16 team of AJ Allmendinger for Kaulig Racing. Keiston France takes over that role this weekend.