Kyle Larson to start at rear in Cup race

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson will start at the rear for Sunday’s Cup race, the team reported.

The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team reported on social media that Larson would go to the rear for an unapproved adjustment to address a steering issue.

Larson qualified seventh in the 36-car field.

Sunday’s race is scheduled to take the green flag at 3:47 p.m. ET on Fox.

Larson already has had a winning weekend, though. He won the World of Outlaws race Saturday night at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California. The victory was his 25th World of Outlaws feature win. It marked his first sprint car win of the year. Larson’s brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, finished second for Kasey Kahne Racing.