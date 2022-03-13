Phoenix Cup results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Chase Briscoe went to Victory Lane on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, earning his first career Cup Series win on a late restart.

Tyler Reddick was reeling in Briscoe ahead of the final yellow flag of the afternoon and restarted alongside Briscoe with three laps to go. Briscoe timed the restart perfectly and left Reddick to fend off Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney. Chastain finished second ahead of Reddick, Blaney and Kurt Busch.

In sixth, Kevin Harvick picked up his 18th straight top-10 finish at Phoenix, tying seven-time champions Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for the most consecutive top 10s at a single track. Earnhardt and Petty both achieved the feat at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

POINTS

Joey Logano entered Sunday’s race third in points and leaves Phoenix with the points lead, claiming 136 total points. He leads Kyle Busch (132), Chase Elliott (131), last week’s points leader Kyle Larson (126) and Briscoe (126).

