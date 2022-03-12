Trevor Bayne wins pole for Xfinity race at Phoenix

By Mar 12, 2022, 1:16 PM EST
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 - Practice
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Trevor Bayne won his first NASCAR Xfinity pole since 2014 and will start first for Saturday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

Bayne, who is driving seven Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing this season, won the pole with a lap of 131.839 mph.

Bayne’s last pole came Aug. 2, 2014 at Iowa Speedway.

Noah Gragson starts second after a lap of 131.565 mph. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (131.258 mph), Ryan Sieg (134.143) and Brandon Jones (131.000). Eighteen-year-old Parker Retzlaff, who is making his first start, qualified sixth at 130.288 mph.

Phoenix Xfinity qualifying results

Phoenix Xfinity starting lineup

Kyle Weatherman qualified 10th, marking his second career top-10 start. Nick Sanchez qualified 28th in his Xfinity debut.

Those who failed to qualify were: Jesse Little, Loris Hezemans, Stan Mullis and Brennan Poole.

