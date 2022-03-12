Saturday Phoenix Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Daniel Hemric returns to the track he won the Xfinity Series championship last November. Ty Gibbs comes to Phoenix Raceway off his victory last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Noah Gragson goes into the fourth race of the season as the points leader after scoring top-three finishes in each of the first three events this year.

There’s much to watch with Saturday’s Xfinity race at Phoenix Raceway.

The first three races have had three different winners: Austin Hill won at Daytona, Cole Custer won at Auto Club Speedway and Gibbs won at Las Vegas.

A team to watch Saturday could be Joe Gibbs Racing, which has 14 wins at Phoenix. The team has won more Xfinity races at only Texas (16). Or it could be a JR Motorsports car in Victory Lane. JRM has two runner-up finishes this season and seven top-five results among its drivers.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Phoenix Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: Craig Schmidt, vice president of national accounts for United Rentals, will give the command to start engines at 4:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10 a.m. … Xfinity practice begins at 11:30 a.m. … Xfinity qualifying begins at noon. … Driver introductions are at 4:10 p.m. … Chaplain David Kreis will give the invocation at 4:30 p.m. … The Raymond S. Kelli High School choir will perform the national anthem at 4:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) on the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 4 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for sunny conditions, a high of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at noon

LAST TIME: Daniel Hemric scored his first career Xfinity Series win last November and also won his first Xfinity Series championship.