Sunday Cup race at Phoenix: Start time, weather, starting lineup

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Hendrick Motorsports seeks to sweep the West Coast Swing Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Kyle Larson started the three-race swing by winning at Auto Club Speedway. Alex Bowman followed by winning last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

If not a Hendrick car Sunday, Team Penske showed speed in Saturday’s qualifying. Team Penske won the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race with Joey Logano and the Daytona 500 with Austin Cindric. All three Penske cars qualified in the top 10 for Sunday’s race, led by Ryan Blaney, who will start on the pole.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: Kim Murphy, chief administrative officer of Ruoff Mortgage, will give the command at 3:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. … Brian Hommel, chaplain for the Arizona Diamondbacks, will give the invocation at 3:30 p.m. … The Phoenix Boys Chorus will perform the national anthem at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 312 laps (312 miles) on the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

TV/RADIO: FOX will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. on FS1 and continues on FOX at 3 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and will also stream at mrn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: FOX Sports

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for sunny conditions, a high of about 75 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Phoenix Cup starting lineup

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won the race and his first Cup championship in November.

