Phoenix Xfinity results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Noah Gragson scored his sixth career Xfinity win the 59th career series victory for JR Motorsports on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

Gragson led 114 of the 200 laps on the way to his first victory of the season.

Brandon Jones placed second. Josh Berry was third, Trevor Bayne finished fourth and John Hunter Nemechek completed the top five. Ty Gibbs overcame a spin after contact with Berry early in the race to finish sixth.

Phoenix Xfinity results

POINTS REPORT

Noah Gragson remains the points leader. He has 203 points, holding a 39-point lead on Ty Gibbs(164 points). Justin Allgaier is next with 161 points and is followed by AJ Allmendinger (160 points) and Josh Berry (150).

Phoenix Xfinity driver points