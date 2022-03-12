Nine Cup teams have crew member ejected after inspection issues

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Nine Cup teams will be short a crew member the rest of the weekend at Phoenix Raceway after issues in inspection Saturday.
The cars of Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer, Todd Gilliland, Erik Jones, Ty Dillon, Garrett Smithley and Landon Cassill each failed inspection twice Saturday. That resulted in a crew member for each team being ejected.
No teams failed inspection three times.
Those ejected from the Cup garage were:
- Nate Bellows, car chief for Busch’s team.
- Robert Valentinsen, car chief for Smithley’s team
- David Alexander, car chief for Reddick’s team
- JR Norris, car chief for Cassill’s team
- Tony Cardamone, car chief for Custer’s team
- Chris Sherwood, car chief for Bell’s team
- Troy Raker, engineer for Gilliland’s team
- Danny Efland, engineer for Jones’ team
- Cam Strader, car chief for Dillon’s team
The Cup Series races Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox) at Phoenix.