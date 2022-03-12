Nine Cup teams have crew member ejected after inspection issues

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

AVONDALE, Ariz. – Nine Cup teams will be short a crew member the rest of the weekend at Phoenix Raceway after issues in inspection Saturday.

The cars of Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer, Todd Gilliland, Erik Jones, Ty Dillon, Garrett Smithley and Landon Cassill each failed inspection twice Saturday. That resulted in a crew member for each team being ejected.

No teams failed inspection three times.

Those ejected from the Cup garage were:

Nate Bellows, car chief for Busch’s team.

Robert Valentinsen, car chief for Smithley’s team

David Alexander, car chief for Reddick’s team

JR Norris, car chief for Cassill’s team

Tony Cardamone, car chief for Custer’s team

Chris Sherwood, car chief for Bell’s team

Troy Raker, engineer for Gilliland’s team

Danny Efland, engineer for Jones’ team

Cam Strader, car chief for Dillon’s team

The Cup Series races Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox) at Phoenix.