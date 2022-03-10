NASCAR weekend schedule: Phoenix Raceway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR Cup Series will be joined by the ARCA Racing Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway this weekend.

ARCA will run its second race of the 2022 schedule on Friday, a combination race between the national touring series and the regional ARCA West tour. Corey Heim was victorious in the ARCA opener on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 19.

Saturday’s Xfinity race will mark the fourth of the season. The last time the series visited Phoenix, Daniel Hemric edged Austin Cindric by 0.03 seconds to claim his first career NASCAR victory as well as the 2021 championship.

The Cup Series rolls into Phoenix for its fourth race of 2022 as well. Sunday’s race marks the first race for the Next Gen car on a track 1-mile in length or shorter. Kyle Larson won the most recent Cup race at Phoenix as well as his first series title.

Phoenix weekend weather

(Forecasts from Weather Underground) Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 72 degrees, 0% chance of rain

Saturday: Sunny, high of 77 degrees, 0% chance of rain

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 81 degrees, 0% chance of rain Phoenix weekend schedule (All times Eastern) Friday, March 11 Garage open 11 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

2:30-7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series Track activity 4 p.m. — ARCA practice/qualifying

7:30 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 150 miles; MAVTV, FloRacing, MRN) Saturday, March 12 Garage open

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series

10 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series

Track activity 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Xfinity practice (all entries, FS1)

12-1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (all entries, single-car, single-lap, FS1)

1:30-2:05 p.m. — Cup practice (Groups A & B; FS1, MRN)

2:05-3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Groups A & B, single-car, single-lap qualifying, two rounds; FS1)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 200 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) Sunday, March 13 Garage open 12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Track activity