A NASCAR official says meetings will continue Tuesday to ensure that what happened at the end of last Friday’s Camping World Truck Series race “never ever happens again.”

Spencer Boyd crashed on the backstretch coming to the white flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and his damaged truck remained parked along the inside wall as the race finished.

The leaders crossed the finish line under green-flag conditions. A separate crash behind the leaders in Turn 4 on the last lap led to the caution lights being illuminated.

After leaving the infield care center, Boyd told Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass that he suffered a dislocated shoulder in the incident.

Speaking on “The Morning Drive” Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Elton Sawyer, NASCAR vice president of officiating and technical inspection, said of the sanctioning body’s response to the Boyd incident:

“First and foremost we’re glad that Spencer is OK. Second, that’s on us. We have to own that as the sanctioning body. We had meetings post-event to look at our process and procedure and what we need to do to be better. We have more meetings (Tuesday) to put more process in place to make sure that never ever happens again.

“It was kind of a perfect storm at the end of the race, but that’s zero excuse. We’ll get that fixed and move forward on that. Again, most important thing is Spencer is doing better.”

On the same lap as Boyd’ incident, Derek Kraus‘ truck spun. Officials in the tower were alerted that he drove off, so the track remained under green conditions.