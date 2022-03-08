Hauler driver for ARCA team killed in crash in Texas

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

One person was killed and three injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving the hauler for David Gilliland Racing’s ARCA team, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.

Steven C. Stotts, 54, died. He was listed as the driver of the DGR hauler by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

John Zaverl, 38, and Michael Mizzelle, 45, passengers in the hauler, were both transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas. Both were listed in stable condition, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

David Gilliland Racing stated Tuesday afternoon that Zaverl and Mizzelle had been treated and released from the hospital.

Young Mo Kang, 63, the driver of a Honda Passport that was towing a small box trailer, also was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas. He is listed in stable condition, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

David Gilliland Racing stated Tuesday afternoon: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Steven Stotts, co-driver for our No. 17 ARCA team transporter, that was involved in an accident early this morning near Longview, Texas. Our deepest sympathies go out to Steven’s family and friends.”

The crash happened at 4:25 a.m. CT on Interstate-20 about a half mile west of Longview, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The DGR hauler was headed to Phoenix for Friday night’s ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

A preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety stated that the DGR hauler trailed the Honda Passport. The report stated that the driver of the hauler “failed to control its speed and stuck (the Honda Passport’s) towed trailer. The impact caused the (Passport) to roll onto its side into the center median and its towed trailer to vault over the concrete barrier into the eastbound lane.

“The (DGR hauler) also raveled into the center median, struck the concrete barrier and caught fire, its towed trailer turned onto its side in the center median.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety stated that weather conditions were clear and road conditions were dry at the time of the incident.

David Gilliland Racing stated that ARCA driver Taylor Gray‘s participation in Friday’s race at Phoenix will be determined at a later time.