Bristol to host Easter celebration ahead of dirt race

Bristol Motor Speedway will host a live Easter celebration on April 17 headlined by Grammy Award-winning worship leader Chris Tomlin and best-selling author and pastor Max Lucado ahead of the Bristol Dirt Race, the track announced Tuesday.

Special guest Gary LeVox, most well-known as the lead singer of Rascal Flatts, also will perform during the event that was announced by track officials in a press release.

The dirt race, NASCAR’s second since 1970, is the first Cup event to run on Easter Sunday since 1989, when a rescheduled Richmond Raceway event was won by Rusty Wallace. The Food City Dirt Race NASCAR Cup Series race will take the green flag at 7 p.m. ET.

The celebration will take place at 4 p.m. ET in the Bristol fan midway area near the E Parking lot between the Green and Orange bridges. Lucado will provide the main message during the service, Tomlin will sing several of his most acclaimed songs and a variety of speakers from the NASCAR industry will make appearances, highlighted by team owner Joe Gibbs and the Motor Racing Outreach (MRO) chaplain. LeVox, who is now pursuing a solo career, will perform during the Easter celebration and also sing the National Anthem during pre-race ceremonies for the Food City Dirt Race.

“We are honored to provide an amazing late Sunday afternoon Easter service highlighted with appearances by Chris Tomlin, Max Lucado and Gary LeVox,” said Jerry Caldwell, president of Bristol Motor Speedway. “Hosting the Food City Dirt Race under the lights that night gives us and our partners the opportunity to recognize the importance of the day, while complementing our tremendous on-track action. Our community is a faithful one and we can’t think of a better place for this mega-celebration to culminate than right here at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

In addition to Gibbs and MRO’s Billy Mauldin, several other special guests from the NASCAR industry also will be featured during the special Easter celebration, with additional inspirational messages, music and videos planned to take place during the 90-minute celebration.

“Easter has always been a special time for our NASCAR community,” said Mauldin, president and senior chaplain of MRO. “This year, gathering together at Bristol, to worship and celebrate with Chris Tomlin, Max Lucado and all the NASCAR fans, has everyone looking forward to the day.”

For ticket information, visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158. To follow along on the latest information about the Easter celebration, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/easter.