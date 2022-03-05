NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas

By Mar 5, 2022, 7:00 AM EST
The Xfinity Series holds its third race of the year, and Cup teams will practice and qualify Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

AJ Allmendinger will lead the Xfinity field to the green in Saturday’s race. The race is scheduled for 4:30 p. ET. Cup practice and qualifying will take place before the Xfinity race.

The Weather Underground forecast for Saturday calls for temperatures in the 50s and windy conditions throughout the day.

Saturday schedule

(Times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series
  • 1:30 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 1:30-2:05 p.m. – Cup practice (Group A & B combined; FS2)
  • 2:05-3:30 p.m. – Cup qualifying (Group A & B, single-lap, single-car, two rounds; FS1)
  • 4:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

