NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas

The Xfinity Series holds its third race of the year, and Cup teams will practice and qualify Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

AJ Allmendinger will lead the Xfinity field to the green in Saturday’s race. The race is scheduled for 4:30 p. ET. Cup practice and qualifying will take place before the Xfinity race.

The Weather Underground forecast for Saturday calls for temperatures in the 50s and windy conditions throughout the day.

Saturday schedule

(Times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series

1:30 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series

Track activity