Las Vegas Truck results: Chandler Smith rallies to win

Chandler Smith held off Zane Smith in a two-lap duel to win Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Zane Smith crossed the finish line second but was disqualified when his truck failed inspection because the lug nuts did not conform to the rule book.

With the disqualification to Zane Smith, Kyle Busch finishes second, Stewart Friesen is third, Ryan Preece is fourth and Tanner Gray is fifth.

Zane Smith, who won the season-opening race at Daytona, led on the final restart with three laps to go. Chandler Smith got by to earn his third career series win in 40 starts.

Christian Eckes crashed as he attempted to block Busch from taking the lead with less than 10 laps left. Eckes finished 29th.

POINTS

Chandler Smith leads the points after two races. He has 87 points. He’s followed by Tanner Gray (82 points), Ty Majeski (72), Ben Rhodes (70) and Stewart Friesen (65).

Updated Truck driver points after Las Vegas