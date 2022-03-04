Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

John Hunter Nemechek won the pole for Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nemechek (178.583 mph) led a Kyle Busch Motorsports sweep of the top three positions in qualifying. His boss, NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Busch (178.000 mph), will start alongside him on the front row.

Last March at Las Vegas, Nemechek held off Busch in the final laps to earn his first win with KBM.

When asked by Fox Sports what it will take to beat Busch again on his home track, Nemechek replied: “Being consistent, taking lines away from him – Kyle’s one of the best here in any NASCAR series or anything he gets in and drives.

“We were able to duel it out with him last year and in some other races. Hopefully, we can do it again this year. … We have one fast Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, so hopefully, ours is a little bit better than his at the end of the night.”

The third KBM driver, Chandler Smith (177.801 mph), landed on the inside of Row 2. He’ll share that row with reigning Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes (177.655 mph).

Row 3 features Ryan Preece (177.363 mph) and Zane Smith (176.985 mph). Preece enters his first of seven Truck races this season for David Gilliland Racing. Smith comes off a win in the Trucks’ season opener Feb. 18 at Daytona.

Other notables include three-time Truck champion Matt Crafton qualifying seventh (176.626 mph) for his 500th career Truck start; Ty Majeski qualifying 10th (176.367 mph) after turning the fastest lap in the preceding practice session; Hailie Deegan qualifying 20th (175.461); and two-time Truck champion Todd Bodine qualifying 23rd (174.848 mph) for his first Truck start since the 2013 season.

Matt Jaskol was the lone driver that did not qualify.

Green flag for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 flies shortly after 9 p.m. ET. Coverage is on FS1.