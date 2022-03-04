Friday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host a full slate of NASCAR racing this weekend, starting Friday with the Camping World Truck Series race under the lights.

But before the main event, the trucks will hit the track for practice and qualifying, as will the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Both series will practice for 20 minutes ahead of single-vehicle, single-lap qualifying efforts.

Friday, March 4

(All times Eastern)

Weather Underground forecast (Truck race): Partly cloudy, high of 61 degrees, dry conditions

Garage open

11:30 a.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

1-8:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series

3:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity