Xfinity Series at Las Vegas: Start time, TV info, weather, lineup

After a triple overtime affair last week, the NASCAR Xfinity Series hits its first mile-and-a-half track of the season Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger (90 points) holds a narrow lead over JR Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson (-1) and Justin Allgaier (-3) in the Xfinity regular season standings.

Allmendinger won last spring’s race at Las Vegas, while Gragson, a Vegas native, and Allgaier are still looking for their first victories there.

For the latter two, it hasn’t been for lack of trying.

Gragson has finished no worse than sixth in six previous starts at Las Vegas. His best finish is second in September 2020.

Allgaier has three second-place finishes at Las Vegas, the most at any track where he hasn’t yet won. He finished second last September at Las Vegas to teammate Josh Berry.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The start time is listed as 4:30 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 1:30 p.m. … Drivers report to pre-race at 3:55 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 4 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 4 p.m. and also will stream at GoPRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Mostly cloudy, high of 56 degrees, 15% chance of rain around race start.

STARTING LINEUP: Las Vegas Xfinity starting lineup

LAST TIME: Josh Berry, driving in place of an injured Michael Annett, led a 1-2-3 finish for JR Motorsports last September at Las Vegas. It was Berry’s second win of the season.