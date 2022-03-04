AJ Allmendinger continues Kaulig Racing’s Xfinity pole streak

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kaulig Racing continued its qualifying streak, as AJ Allmendinger won the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kaulig Racing has won the pole in each of the first three Xfinity races this season. Daniel Hemric captured the pole at Daytona, and Allmendinger won the pole last weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

Allmendinger, who won the spring Las Vegas race last year, took the pole Friday at Las Vegas with a lap of 29.318 seconds. Josh Berry (29.508 seconds), who won the last year’s playoff race at Las Vegas, qualified second. Riley Herbst (29.550) qualified third and was followed by Noah Gragson (29.619) and Landon Cassill (29.645).

Jeb Burton made slight contact with the wall during his qualifying run. He spun in practice after a tire went down. He made the field via a provisional.

Josh Williams, David Starr and Stan Mullis each failed to qualify for the race.