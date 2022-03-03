NASCAR weekend schedule: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

All three NASCAR national series – Cup, Xfinity and Truck – will be in action this weekend on the high-banked 1.5-mile oval at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have its second race of the season Friday after taking last week off. Zane Smith won the Feb. 18 season opener at Daytona International Speedway in overtime.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will have its third race of the season Saturday. JR Motorsports’ Josh Berry won the series’ most recent race at Las Vegas last September.
The NASCAR Cup Series will have its third race of the season Sunday. It will be the first appearance for the new Next Gen car on a traditional 1.5-mile track.
Las Vegas weekend weather
(Forecasts from Weather Underground)
- Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 62 degrees, 19% chance of rain
- Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 57 degrees, 15% chance of rain
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 62 degrees, dry conditions
Las Vegas weekend schedule
(All times Eastern)
Friday, March 4
Garage open
- 11:30 a.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
- 1-8:30 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series
- 3:30-8:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series
Track activity
- 4:30-5 p.m. – Truck practice (all entries, FS1)
- 5-6 p.m. – Truck qualifying (all entries, single-lap, single-truck; FS1)
- 6:30-7 p.m. – Xfinity practice (all entries, FS1)
- 7-8 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (all entries, single-lap, single-car; FS1)
- 9 p.m. – Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, March 5
Garage open
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series
- 1:30 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 1:30-2:05 p.m. – Cup practice (Group A & B combined; FS2)
- 2:05-3:30 p.m. – Cup qualifying (Group A & B, single-lap, single-car, two rounds; FS1)
- 4:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, March 6
Garage open
- 12:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series
Track activity
- 3:30 p.m. – Cup race (267 laps, 400.5 miles; FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)