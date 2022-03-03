NASCAR weekend schedule: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

All three NASCAR national series – Cup, Xfinity and Truck – will be in action this weekend on the high-banked 1.5-mile oval at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have its second race of the season Friday after taking last week off. Zane Smith won the Feb. 18 season opener at Daytona International Speedway in overtime.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will have its third race of the season Saturday. JR Motorsports’ Josh Berry won the series’ most recent race at Las Vegas last September.

The NASCAR Cup Series will have its third race of the season Sunday. It will be the first appearance for the new Next Gen car on a traditional 1.5-mile track.