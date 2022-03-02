Front Row Motorsports to appeal penalty to No. 38 team

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Front Row Motorsports will appeal the penalty handed down to Todd Gilliland‘s No. 38 team following the loss of a wheel in Sunday’s race at Auto Club Speedway.

Crew chief Seth Barbour was issued a four-race suspension through NASCAR’s penalty, which cited sections 10.5.2.6 in the NASCAR rulebook: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Jackman Jourdan Osinskie and front tire changer Tanner Andrews were also suspended as a result of the infraction.

All three crew members will be permitted to participate with the team through the appeals process.

Kaulig Racing’s No. 31 team was also penalized after a wheel fell off Justin Haley‘s car in the season-opening Daytona 500. The organization also chose to appeal their penalty and the appeal not yet been scheduled.