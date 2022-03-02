Front Row Motorsports to appeal penalty to No. 38 team

Front Row Motorsports will appeal the penalty handed down to Todd Gilliland‘s No. 38 team following the loss of a wheel in Sunday’s race at Auto Club Speedway.
Crew chief Seth Barbour was issued a four-race suspension through NASCAR’s penalty, which cited sections 10.5.2.6 in the NASCAR rulebook: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Jackman Jourdan Osinskie and front tire changer Tanner Andrews were also suspended as a result of the infraction.
All three crew members will be permitted to participate with the team through the appeals process.
Kaulig Racing’s No. 31 team was also penalized after a wheel fell off Justin Haley‘s car in the season-opening Daytona 500. The organization also chose to appeal their penalty and the appeal not yet been scheduled.