Todd Gilliland loses crew chief for four weeks after Auto Club penalty

By Mar 1, 2022, 5:07 PM EST
Rookie Todd Gilliland will be without crew chief Seth Barbour and two other crew members as the result of a penalty from Sunday’s Cup race at Auto Club Speedway.

The No. 38 Ford from Front Row Motorsports lost a wheel under caution during the event. The infraction breaks sections 10.5.2.6 in the NASCAR rulebook: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle.

As a result, Barbour serves an automatic four-race suspension, as will jackman Jourdan Osinskie and front tire changer Tanner Andrews. They will be able to rejoin the team April 3 at Richmond Raceway.

