Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rookie Todd Gilliland will be without crew chief Seth Barbour and two other crew members as the result of a penalty from Sunday’s Cup race at Auto Club Speedway.

The No. 38 Ford from Front Row Motorsports lost a wheel under caution during the event. The infraction breaks sections 10.5.2.6 in the NASCAR rulebook: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle.

As a result, Barbour serves an automatic four-race suspension, as will jackman Jourdan Osinskie and front tire changer Tanner Andrews. They will be able to rejoin the team April 3 at Richmond Raceway.