The Kyle Petty Charity Ride is back in full force after two years of postponements and a small revival in 2021.

The 26th anniversary of the long-distance motorcycle ride is set for April 30-May 6, a route spanning 1,500 miles across Arizona and Utah to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction, a camp created by the Petty family that is dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with serious medical illnesses.

Joining Petty on the trip will be approximately 225 motorcycle riders, 40 of whom are joining for the first time. This year’s edition will begin in Phoenix on April 30 and return to Phoenix on May 6, marking the first time the ride has started and ended in the same city.

This particular route has been in the works since the conclusion of the 2019 event, Petty said in a press release. However, the timing needed to be right in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So now, nearly three years in the making, I’m beyond thrilled to finally get our riders back together for an exciting adventure in Arizona and Utah,” Petty said. “This year’s ride is all about stopping to see some of the beautiful places we’ve ridden by in the past, mixed with a few new places for our riders to explore. Together, we will create memories to last a lifetime. And it’s all for the kids at Victory Junction.”

Thanks to the ride, more than 8,210 children have attended Victory Junction at no cost to their families. On its 25th anniversary in 2019, the ride raised $1.7 million and sent 128 children to camp. Victory Junction has served as the ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam.

Additionally, NASCAR legends Richard Petty, Harry Gant, Hershel McGriff, Donnie Allison and Ken Schrader will be making the trip out west, as will NBC Sports NASCAR personality Rick Allen.

“I used to spend a lot of time in the Southwest with my late wife, Lynda, and we were always blown away by the beautiful places we saw,” said Kyle’s father, Richard Petty. “I’ve cleared my whole schedule to participate in the full duration of this year’s ride because I’m so excited to see some of those places again and, this time, share them with Kyle and his family.”

Below is the itinerary for this year’s ride: