Saturday schedule at Auto Club Speedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Saturday’s NASCAR schedule at Auto Club Speedway includes a full show for the Xfinity Series, including practice, qualifying and 300 miles of racing.

The Cup Series are also on track for practice and qualifying ahead of its 400-mile event Sunday.

Practice and qualifying sessions will take place under a revamped format announced by NASCAR last fall.

For most of the Cup schedule, teams will be split into two groups ahead of their practice/qualifying event.

On most ovals (including Auto Club), each group will have 15 minutes of practice to start. Each group will then have a single-car, single-lap qualifying session. The top five drivers from each group go to a second round of single-car, single-lap qualifying to determine the pole winner.

On the Xfinity side, their practice/qualifying event on most ovals (including Auto Club) will have a 20-minute practice session for all entries, followed by single-car, single-lap qualifying for all entries.

Saturday, Feb. 26

All times Eastern

Weather Underground forecast (Xfinity race): Mostly sunny, high of 68 degrees, dry conditions

Garage open

10:30 a.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity