Auto Club Xfinity race results, driver points

Cole Custer won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway following three overtime attempts.

Custer was making only his second start in the Xfinity Series since becoming a full-time Cup Series driver in 2020.

RESULTS: Xfinity Series at Auto Club Speedway

Noah Gragson finished second after opening the season with a third-place finish last weekend at Daytona.

2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne finished third for Joe Gibbs Racing. He was followed by Josh Berry in fourth and Anthony Alfredo in fifth.

POINTS REPORT

AJ Allmendinger (finished seventh Saturday) leads the Xfinity regular season standings with 90 points.

DRIVER POINTS: Xfinity regular season standings after Auto Club

Gragson is second in the standings with 89 points. Justin Allgaier (finished eighth Saturday) in third in the standings with 87 points.

Next are Riley Herbst (finished ninth Saturday), Ryan Sieg (finished 10th Saturday), and Ty Gibbs (finished 13th Saturday), who are tied with 71 points. Herbst is listed fourth in the standings, followed by Sieg in fifth and Gibbs in sixth.