The starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway will have Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric and Erik Jones on the front row.

Rookie Cindric won his first career Cup pole on Saturday. Jones claimed his first front row start since November 2019 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Cup Series at Auto Club Speedway – Starting Lineup

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin will start from Row 2.

Xfinity Series champion and Cup part-timer Daniel Hemric joins Ryan Blaney in Row 3.

Row 4 includes former Cup champions Joey Logano and Chase Elliott. Elliott was one of three drivers that spun on their final round qualifying attempt.

The others were Brad Keselowski and William Byron, who will start from Row 5.