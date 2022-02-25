Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is working with streaming platform FloRacing to promote a new dirt late model event that will take place ahead of the Cup Series’ own dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway this April.

“Kyle Larson Presents: FloRacing Late Model Challenge Powered by Tezos” is scheduled for Thursday, April 14 at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee.

The Cup dirt race at nearby Bristol is scheduled for the following Sunday, April 17.

In comments to the Associated Press, Larson said he hopes his new event can be a de facto practice session for his fellow Cup drivers.

“I want to continue to help grow grassroots racing and if I can with my NASCAR platform, I will,” Larson told the AP’s Jenna Fryer. “I’d like to get as many Cup drivers as we can to race in the event.

“(Volunteer Speedway) is very similar in size to Bristol Motor Speedway, so it would be like extra practice leading into the Bristol dirt race.”

First built during the 1970s, Volunteer Speedway’s four-tenths-mile oval is slightly smaller than Bristol’s famed half-mile (.533 of a mile, specifically). However, its turns have higher banking at 32 degrees.

Bristol itself will again host the multi-class Bristol Dirt Nationals from March 20-April 2.

A sizable contingent of Cup drivers competed in the event last year, including Larson himself, to prepare for the inaugural Cup dirt race at Bristol (highlights in the video above).

Larson also told the AP he’s working with FloRacing to create another event similar to the former “Prelude to the Dream” charity race.

The Prelude, a dirt late model event, was run from 2005-2012 at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

It was known for attracting drivers from multiple disciplines including NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and sprint cars.