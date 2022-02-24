Xfinity: Ryan Truex to run four races with Joe Gibbs Racing

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ryan Truex has joined the driver roster for Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

JGR announced Thursday that Truex will make four starts in the No. 18, starting with the March 5 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He’s also drive the No. 18 this spring at Martinsville Speedway (April 8), Darlington Raceway (May 7) and Texas Motor Speedway (May 21).

Truex previously competed for JGR in 13 Xfinity races across the 2011 and 2012 seasons, posting eight top-10 finishes. His best showing came in June 2012 at Dover Motor Speedway, where he converted a pole position into a second-place finish behind winner Joey Logano.

“I’m honored to compete in the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra with Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season,” Truex said Thursday in a release. “Having the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a Joe Gibbs Racing entry is an absolute dream come true.

“Even better, Toyota is sponsoring my inaugural race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend. I can’t thank them and Joe Gibbs Racing enough for making this happen.”

Truex joins Drew Dollar and Trevor Bayne as announced drivers for the No. 18 this season.

Dollar began his four-race run in the car last weekend at Daytona. He crashed out early in an incident with Jeremy Clements.

Bayne, the 2011 Daytona 500 champion, will begin his seven-race run in the car this weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

Truex competed for Sam Hunt Racing last weekend, finishing 12th. Sam Hunt Racing announced in January that Truex intends to run for them in additional races this season.