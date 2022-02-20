Hendrick Motorsports signs Chase Elliott to 5-year extension

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Former Cup champion Chase Elliott has signed a five-year contract extension that will keep him with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2027 season, the team announced before Sunday’s Daytona 500.

“I feel so fortunate to be in this position,” said Elliott, 26, in a statement from the team. “I have a great team with leadership from Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) and the support of the best car owner and racing organization in the world. For me, there’s a lot of pride in driving for Hendrick Motorsports and having the opportunity to win races and compete for championships. We are capable of accomplishing a lot more and it starts today.”

Elliott’s previous contact took him through this season. He starts 11th in today’s Daytona 500.

“Chase is a champion on and off the track,” Hendrick said in a statement from the team. “His talent inside the race car is undeniable, and he’s just scratching the surface of what he can do. This is a young man who is mature beyond his years, comes from an incredible family, and is humble, hardworking and never takes anything for granted. As long as Chase is driving, we want him right here with Hendrick Motorsports. This is an exciting way to start the season, and we look forward to many, many more together.”

The agreement locks in three of the team’s four drivers through at least the 2023 season. Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman are each signed through the 2023 season. Bowman signed a two-year extension in June. The following month, Larson signed a one-year extension. William Byron‘s contract expires after this season. Car owner Rick Hendrick said this week that also intends to sign Byron to a contract extension.