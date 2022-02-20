Austin Cindric opened his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series as the winner of the Daytona 500.

The Team Penske driver captured the 64th running of the Great American Race, outdueling teammate Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowksi, who led a race-high 67 laps in his debut as a driver-owner with RFK Racing after 11 seasons in the No. 2 Ford that Cindric won with Sunday.

Bubba Wallace finished second by 0.036 seconds, followed by Chase Briscoe, Blaney (who was involved in a multicar wreck coming to the checkered flag) and Aric Almirola.

Cindric’s victory came on the 85th birthday of Roger Penske, who won the Daytona 500 for the third time as a team owner.

Cindric took the lead on a Lap 195 restart from Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and he survived a two-lap overtime shootout by taking the outside lane on the green flag. With Keselowski lined up behind him, Cindric got pushed to the front and tucked in ahead of Blaney, who was being pushed by Wallace on the inside.

The 2020 Xfinity Series champion expertly managed the lead from there, barely nipping Wallace by about 6 feet after throwing a final block that squeezed Blaney into the wall off Turn 4.

Cindric, 23, became the second-youngest Daytona 500 winner and the ninth driver to score his first Cup victory in the season opener (and the second consecutive after 2021 winner Michael McDowell). It was the eighth Cup start for Cindric, who nearly won consecutive Xfinity Series championships last year before a last-lap bump by Daniel Hemric at Phoenix Raceway.

“What makes it all better is a packed house at the Daytona 500,” Cindric told Fox Sports reporter Jamie Little. “I’ve got so many people to thank. First of foremost, Roger Penske. Happy birthday! Oh my gosh. I appreciate Ryan being a great teammate, I know he wants to win this one.

“Damn, I am so excited. This makes up for losing the championship in the last race I did. … I’m surrounded by great people. I know there’s going to be highs and lows being a rookie in a field of drivers this strong. I’m just grateful for the opportunity. Excited for the mountain we’ve got ahead of us on the 2 team, but we’re in the playoffs. That’s one good box checked. What an awesome group of fans, an awesome race car. Just really thankful.”

There were two multicar wrecks in the final 10 laps that sent the race into overtime and significantly whittled the field of contenders.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who led 16 laps, crashed with five laps remaining after losing the lead on a restart and then losing control after a bump from Keselowski.

The race was red-flagged with 10 laps remaining for a multicar crash that took out contenders Chris Buescher, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson.

Martin Truex Jr. swept the stage victories, but his bid to win his first Daytona 500 in his 18th start ended with 48 laps remaining. Truex suffered right-front damage to his No. 19 Toyota after being collected in a multicar crash that started with Tyler Reddick spinning off Turn 4 and also collecting Jacques Villeneuve and Kurt Busch.

An eight-car crash with two laps remaining in Stage 1 eliminated several contenders after Brad Keselowski tried to push Harrison Burton toward the lead off Turn 2. Burton lost control after taking a shot to the right rear, and his No. 21 Ford slid down the banking and then went airborne after contact while turning sideways. After hitting on its roof, the car landed back on its wheels, but Burton was out of the race.

“We had a real fast Ford Mustang and ended up on our lid,” said the rookie, who led three laps and became the second driver in two days to escape injury during an airborne crash at Daytona. “Just a frustrating weekend. We worked really hard all week to lead up to that. It’s hard to see. It’s hard for me to tell what happened.

‘@HBurtonRacing’s first #Daytona500 ends early. He gets airborne in a multi-car crash taking out a few contenders. Burton has been checked and released. (Via @NASCAR) pic.twitter.com/ALcdRzEluh — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 20, 2022

“Just felt like I got a push in a bad spot in the bumper and got shot to the inside before I could save it. Frustrating deal, wanted to get stage points, tried to be smart about it and just got turned around there.”

The wreck also took out Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Denny Hamlin, who suffered his first DNF in 17 starts at the Daytona 500.

“(Burton) was getting out of control, and (Keselowski) was insistent on pushing him at all costs, and it eventually turned him around,” Hamlin said. “Tough considering it was only for the stage. Too aggressive pushing right there when they weren’t lined up and in control.”

Gave it my all, bummer to crash but if I could choose I’d like to do it upfront proud of our team — Harrison Burton (@HBurtonRacing) February 20, 2022

STAGE 1 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Alex Bowman also finished multiple laps down after getting caught in the Burton crash. … It was an inauspicious debut for the single-lugnut wheel as multiple drivers had problems. Kaz Grala (in the first race for Floyd Mayweather’s new team) caused the first yellow on Lap 42 when his right rear tire came loose. Another yellow flew 11 laps later for Justin Haley, who lost the right front while making the first start in Kaulig Racing’s new No. 31. Goodyear officials said both wheels were left loose. … Greg Biffle’s first start in the Cup Series since 2016 went south quickly, completing only 26 laps before heading behind the wall with NY Racing.

NEXT: Auto Club Speedway – Sunday, Feb. 27, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox