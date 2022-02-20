Four drivers to start Daytona 500 from rear of the field

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Following pre-race inspection at Daytona International Speedway, Chase Briscoe and Daniel Hemric will join Joey Logano and Jacques Villeneuve at the rear for the start of today’s Daytona 500.

Briscoe’s No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford failed inspection twice. Hemric’s No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet failed inspection three times.

As a result, both teams have had a crew member ejected: Engineer George Spencer for Briscoe’s No. 14 team and car chief JD Frey for Kaulig’s No. 16 team.

Additionally, Hemric must serve a pass-through penalty at first opportunity after taking the green flag.

Logano is at the rear in a backup car after crashing his primary No. 22 Team Penske Ford at the end of his Duel qualifying race Thursday night.

Villeneuve is at the rear for an engine change to his No. 27 Team Hezeberg Ford. He confirmed the change during Saturday’s final practice.