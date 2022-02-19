Saturday schedule at Daytona: 2022 Xfinity season opener

Saturday’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway includes season-opening races for both the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Activity begins with the NASCAR Cup Series in final practice for Sunday’s 64th Daytona 500. Xfinity Series qualifying follows, which then leads into the ARCA-Xfinity twin bill in the afternoon.
Saturday, Feb. 19
(All Times Eastern)
Weather Underground forecast (Xfinity race): Sunny skies, high of 63 degrees, dry conditions
Garage open
- 6 a.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series
- 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series
- 10 a.m. – ARCA Menards Series
Track activity
- 10:30-11:20 a.m. – Cup final practice (FS2, then FS1 at 11 a.m.; MRN)
- 11:35 a.m.-1 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single car, one lap, two rounds; FS1)
- 1:30 p.m. – ARCA race (FS1, MRN)
- 5 p.m. – Xfinity race (120 laps, 300 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)