Saturday schedule at Daytona: 2022 Xfinity season opener

Saturday’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway includes season-opening races for both the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Activity begins with the NASCAR Cup Series in final practice for Sunday’s 64th Daytona 500. Xfinity Series qualifying follows, which then leads into the ARCA-Xfinity twin bill in the afternoon.

Saturday, Feb. 19

(All Times Eastern)

Weather Underground forecast (Xfinity race): Sunny skies, high of 63 degrees, dry conditions

Garage open

6 a.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series

8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series

10 a.m. – ARCA Menards Series

Track activity