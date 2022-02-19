Saturday schedule at Daytona: 2022 Xfinity season opener

By Feb 19, 2022, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Saturday’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway includes season-opening races for both the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

MORE: Xfinity Series at Daytona – Start time, TV info, weather

Activity begins with the NASCAR Cup Series in final practice for Sunday’s 64th Daytona 500. Xfinity Series qualifying follows, which then leads into the ARCA-Xfinity twin bill in the afternoon.

Saturday, Feb. 19

(All Times Eastern)

Weather Underground forecast (Xfinity race): Sunny skies, high of 63 degrees, dry conditions

Garage open

  • 6 a.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series
  • 10 a.m. – ARCA Menards Series

Track activity

  • 10:30-11:20 a.m. – Cup final practice (FS2, then FS1 at 11 a.m.; MRN)
  • 11:35 a.m.-1 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single car, one lap, two rounds; FS1)
  • 1:30 p.m. – ARCA race (FS1, MRN)
  • 5 p.m. – Xfinity race (120 laps, 300 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read More About NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy 250
Daytona Truck results: Zane Smith wins in overtime
NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 - Qualifying
Michael McDowell paces Friday Daytona 500 practice
Daytona Xfinity practice
Ty Gibbs, JGR fastest in Daytona Xfinity practice