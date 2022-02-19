Harrison Burton fastest in final Daytona 500 practice

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The final practice session for Sunday’s Daytona 500 saw many teams choose to stay in the garage.

Only 19 of the 40 drivers in Sunday’s field turned laps at speed in the session.

Among those that did go on track were contingents from Team Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing, which both spent time working in the draft.

As a result, Penske and Stewart-Haas drivers combined to set the eight fastest speeds.

Cup rookie Harrison Burton, who drives for Penske-aligned Wood Brothers Racing, was at the top with a lap of 188.355 miles per hour.

Burton took damage to his No. 21 Ford in the wreck that ended Thursday night’s second Duel qualifying race. But the team made repairs and avoided going to a backup car.

During Fox Sports’ broadcast, Jacques Villeneuve confirmed that his No. 27 Team Hezeberg Ford had dropped a valve and will require an engine change.

The past Indianapolis 500 winner and Formula 1 world champion was already set to start 40th – last – on Sunday.

The start of the session was briefly delayed due to a light shower at the track. NASCAR decided not to extend the session afterwards. There were no major incidents.

Green flag for the 64th Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sunday at 3:06 p.m. ET. Coverage is on FOX.