Ty Gibbs, JGR fastest in Daytona Xfinity practice

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers logged the three fastest speeds in Friday practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway.

JGR full-season drivers Ty Gibbs (186.645 mph) and Brandon Jones (186.621 mph) were first and second-fastest, respectively, in their Toyotas. Drew Dollar (186.575 mph) was third-fastest as he prepares for his first of four races this season in the team’s No. 18 Toyota.

Another Toyota driver, Ryan Truex (186.540 mph), was fourth-fastest for Sam Hunt Racing.

JR Motorsports’ Noah Gragson (186.308 mph) completed the top five speeds in his Chevrolet. The Xfinity Series regular will also compete in Sunday’s Daytona 500 for Beard Motorsports.

Xfinity Series qualifying is scheduled for Saturday morning at 11:35 a.m. ET. That will set the field for the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300,” which is scheduled for green flag at 5:19 p.m. ET.