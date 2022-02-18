Michael McDowell paces Friday Daytona 500 practice

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Michael McDowell continued a solid Speedweek at Daytona International Speedway by leading Friday’s Daytona 500 practice session.

McDowell, who will go after a second consecutive Daytona 500 win from sixth on the starting grid, turned a lap of 192.678 miles per hour in his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford. He was also quickest in first practice Tuesday.

McDowell’s new teammate, Cup rookie Todd Gilliland, was second-fastest with a lap of 192.361 mph.

Ford drivers turned the six fastest speeds in the session. Coming in third through sixth were David Ragan (192.275 mph), then Thursday Duel winners and RFK Racing teammates Chris Buescher (191.665 mph) and Brad Keselowski (191.661 mph), followed by Cody Ware (191.550 mph).

Bubba Wallace was seventh-fastest (190.662 mph) to lead the Toyotas. Behind him were two more Ford drivers, Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Chase Briscoe (190.504 mph) and Aric Almirola (190.468 mph). Noah Gragson (190.432 mph) completed the top 10 speeds as the fastest Chevy.

34 of 40 drivers turned laps in the session. Almirola turned the most laps with 33. There were no major incidents.

Final Daytona 500 practice is scheduled for Saturday morning from 10:30-11:20 a.m. ET.