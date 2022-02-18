2022 Daytona 500: Start time, lineup, weather, TV info

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR’s Next Gen cars have debuted in earnest.

But on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, they’ll get their true welcome in the season-opening Daytona 500.

Boasting sleeker looks and more technology, the Next Gen cars are largely made up of parts from single-source suppliers.

Team owners hope that will save them more money long-term. But above all, the sport hopes they’ll provide better racing for fans to enjoy.

Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman will lead the field to the green flag.

RFK Racing teammates Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher will start from Row 2 after their wins in Thursday night’s Duel qualifying races.

Details for Sunday’s Daytona 500

(All times Eastern)

START: Command to start engines given at 2:54 p.m. … Green flag scheduled to wave at 3:06 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 8 a.m. … Drivers report to pre-race at 2:05 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:15 p.m. … Invocation given by Farzad Nourian at 2:46 p.m. … National Anthem performed by country music star Trace Adkins at 2:47 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (500 miles) on the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 65. Stage 2 ends at Lap 130.

TV/RADIO: FOX will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 1 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. and will also stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: FOX Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Mostly sunny, high of 72 degrees, 1% chance of rain around the start of the race

STARTING LINEUP: Daytona 500 starting lineup

LAST YEAR: Michael McDowell earned his first career Cup win in last year’s Daytona 500. McDowell ran third on the final lap when Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano made contact while racing for the lead. After dodging the multi-car wreck that ensued, McDowell was the leader when the caution came out to freeze the finishing order.

